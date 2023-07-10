Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 2.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,099,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.33.

MPWR traded up $22.77 on Monday, hitting $536.67. 156,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

