Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 55,177 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $34.96. 1,122,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

