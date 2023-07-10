Monte Financial Group LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $478.80. 86,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,884. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $482.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $459.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

