Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $465.00. The stock had a trading volume of 302,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,491. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.94 and a 200 day moving average of $407.07. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $488.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

