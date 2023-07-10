Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.2% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,620 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,562,000 after acquiring an additional 411,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,786,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,094,000 after acquiring an additional 702,362 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.01. 465,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,193. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

