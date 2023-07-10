Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an initiates rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.27.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $339.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.19. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $351.06. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

