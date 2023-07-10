Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.14

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.14 and last traded at $111.10, with a volume of 1038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.28.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $836.79 million during the quarter.
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
