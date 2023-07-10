Morgan Stanley Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $47.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,588,000 after purchasing an additional 929,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after acquiring an additional 304,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

