Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,745 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,310,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,517,000 after purchasing an additional 990,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MS traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $83.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,768. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.