Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $38.06 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,625 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 22.7% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $38,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,601. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

