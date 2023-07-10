Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 532 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 83,697 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,036,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.09. 955,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,289. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

