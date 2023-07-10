Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.97 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $96.97 million and $1.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,321.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00316986 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.86 or 0.00909792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00541781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00062299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00135482 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

