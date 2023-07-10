National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Down 2.5%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.56 and last traded at $48.69. 109,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 157,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

National Beverage Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,629,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

