National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Down 2.5%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZFree Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.56 and last traded at $48.69. 109,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 157,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

National Beverage Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,629,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

