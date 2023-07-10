Navcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,337.90 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $20,337.90 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00193870 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00051264 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017838 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003298 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,532,403 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

