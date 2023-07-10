Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $119.50 million and $2.66 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,687.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00317646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.00914483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00541202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00062394 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000272 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00135287 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,999,370,044 coins and its circulating supply is 41,406,259,587 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

