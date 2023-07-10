Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0029 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $118.91 million and $2.46 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,519.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00318998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.58 or 0.00899496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00538653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00061949 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00132397 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,002,977,246 coins and its circulating supply is 41,409,078,572 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.