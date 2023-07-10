New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

New Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

