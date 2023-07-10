New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.48.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
