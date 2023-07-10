New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 4.8%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $44.02. Approximately 303,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,945,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $754.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.