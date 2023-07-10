NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.32. 657,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,171,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 135.3% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 679,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 73,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 142,880 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

