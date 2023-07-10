NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 180.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $31.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

