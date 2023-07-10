NXM Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, "NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/."

