Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $332.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ODFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.65.

ODFL opened at $369.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.12. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

