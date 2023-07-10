OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.23 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at about $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
