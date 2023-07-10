OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.23 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at about $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

