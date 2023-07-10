ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Guggenheim

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.83.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $89.01.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.