ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. American National Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 100.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 14.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.31. 1,029,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,163. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

