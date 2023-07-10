Oppenheimer Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $94.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.79.

PHM stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $79.14.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PulteGroup by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in PulteGroup by 20.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

