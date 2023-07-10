Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lifted by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Performance

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,012,544 shares of company stock worth $683,088,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,662. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

