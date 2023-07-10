Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Trading Up 8.8%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNFree Report) shares were up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 1,252,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,198,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Origin Materials Stock Up 9.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGNFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Origin Materials

In related news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Bissell sold 30,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $128,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock worth $359,857. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

