Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Trading Up 8.8%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) shares were up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 1,252,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,198,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
Origin Materials Stock Up 9.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.21.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Origin Materials
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.
Origin Materials Company Profile
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Materials
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.