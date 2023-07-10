Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Trading Up 8.8%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) shares were up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 1,252,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,198,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Origin Materials Stock Up 9.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Origin Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

In related news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Bissell sold 30,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $128,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock worth $359,857. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

