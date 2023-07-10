Overstock.com (OSTK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/6/2023 – Overstock.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $24.50 to $35.00.

6/30/2023 – Overstock.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/30/2023 – Overstock.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $32.00.

6/23/2023 – Overstock.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $21.50 to $24.50.

6/22/2023 – Overstock.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/12/2023 – Overstock.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2023 – Overstock.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/26/2023 – Overstock.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2023 – Overstock.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 158,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 779,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 213,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

