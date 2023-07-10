Overstock.com (OSTK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/6/2023 – Overstock.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $24.50 to $35.00.
- 6/30/2023 – Overstock.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/30/2023 – Overstock.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $32.00.
- 6/23/2023 – Overstock.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $21.50 to $24.50.
- 6/22/2023 – Overstock.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/12/2023 – Overstock.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/3/2023 – Overstock.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/26/2023 – Overstock.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/18/2023 – Overstock.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Overstock.com Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $35.20.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Overstock.com
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Overstockcom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstockcom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.