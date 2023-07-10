Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 111 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $18.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $864.91. 1,243,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $356.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $765.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $660.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

