Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $105.71. 2,252,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,927,353. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.27.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

