Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 2.6 %

SBUX traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.58. 3,446,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.43. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.