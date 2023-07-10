Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.42. 4,066,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,341,563. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of -311.32, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock worth $8,807,305. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

