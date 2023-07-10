Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 114,559 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 242.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,723 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,559 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 1.5% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.8 %

AEM traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.79. 862,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.