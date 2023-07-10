Oxbow Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.15. The stock had a trading volume of 111,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,711. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $351.06.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

