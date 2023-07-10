Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 1,227,040 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,227,040 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 44.2% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 131,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. 1,372,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,793,542. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

