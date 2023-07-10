Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) & Its Peers Critical Survey

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pacific Ventures Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pacific Ventures Group
|-20.55%
|N/A
|-109.23%
|Pacific Ventures Group Competitors
|-47.83%
|-40.27%
|-18.80%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pacific Ventures Group
|$39.91 million
|-$7.73 million
|-0.06
|Pacific Ventures Group Competitors
|$11.28 billion
|$1.66 billion
|67.97
Risk & Volatility
Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.48, suggesting that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pacific Ventures Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pacific Ventures Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Pacific Ventures Group Competitors
|179
|1230
|1568
|35
|2.48
As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 437.32%. Given Pacific Ventures Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Ventures Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
39.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Pacific Ventures Group rivals beat Pacific Ventures Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
About Pacific Ventures Group
Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
