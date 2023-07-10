Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,644 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $450.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The company has a market cap of $427.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

