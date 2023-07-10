Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,261 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,184,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.