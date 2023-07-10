Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 56,076 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,076 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 1.28% of Ready Capital worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 274,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,380. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

