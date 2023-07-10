Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.9% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,232.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 24,485 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 269.0% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 37,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 649.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.51. 958,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

