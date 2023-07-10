Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of META traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.09. 15,793,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,577,543. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $298.13. The company has a market cap of $751.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

