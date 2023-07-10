Parallel Advisors LLC Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $211.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.86 billion, a PE ratio of 550.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.76 and a 200-day moving average of $184.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

