Parallel Advisors LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,905 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Payoneer Global worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 726,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Payoneer Global news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $73,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,390,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,761 shares of company stock worth $113,082 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 541,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,627. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $8.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.61 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

