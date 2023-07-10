Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 223.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.27. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

