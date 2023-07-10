Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 69,388 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 158.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

