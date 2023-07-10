Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2,964.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,211 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.93. 358,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,155. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 60.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

