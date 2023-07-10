Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $736,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 166.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Bank of America upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.35. The company had a trading volume of 44,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,756. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $193.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.51 and its 200-day moving average is $166.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

