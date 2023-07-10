Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $959,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $90.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

