Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,415 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after buying an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,733,000 after buying an additional 7,269,249 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after buying an additional 172,506 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,239,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $60.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.